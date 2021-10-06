20 Sustainable Bedding Brands (& Deals You Can Score On Them)

Although our best intentions are to approach every day as Earth Day, sometimes we need a reminder (and a little guidance) in order to lead more eco-conscious lives. In honour of environmental protection, we've rounded up the best sustainable bedding brands — along with the deals you can score by shopping them — to help you tackle at-home sustainability with a single step that's easy enough to practice in your sleep.
The rise in direct-to-consumer bedding brands not only translates to higher quality goods for fairer prices but also better environmental practices; from the softest sheet sets made with chemical- and cruelty-free manufacturing to partially biodegradable-fill comforters, certified-organic mattresses, fair-trade pillows, and beyond. In addition to premium eco-friendly products, many of these companies also partner with environmental-protection groups to promote social action, too — whether it's planting a tree per purchase, exploring alternative energy options, practicing people-first employee ethics and equal pay, or even just minimizing water consumption. These eco-conscious companies are redefining our idea of what sustainable bedding and mattresses look and feel like.
Scroll ahead to take a proactive step towards a more eco-friendly life, starting from the comfort of your own bed.
