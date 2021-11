Reviewers say: "I love these pots and pans! First, they are space-saving. Just take them and stack. They do get heavy once stacked so if you are of petite frame I suggest storing them at a low level. Now, when cooking, make sure you heat them thoroughly over medium heat. Don’t use cooking spray on these, instead use oil from a spritz bottle. Cooking sprays just don’t do pans justice. Set is dishwasher safe, however, I recommend removing ASAP and dry the areas around the stack holder with a dishtowel. This area is where I notice most people getting rust. The lids really need to be dried with a towel because water from the dishwasher collects in the rim. Well, that’s my review, follow these tips and they should last a long time!" - VanceS, Bed, Bath & Beyond reviewer