Here's news Broad City's Abbi Abrams would be super syched for: Bed, Bath & Beyond is celebrating Black Friday early. From now through to Nov. 7, the big-box retailer is slashing prices on a slew of home essentials. We've browsed the sale to bring R29 readers the best deals available today. This early Black Friday sale is just a sneak peek of what's to come later this month, in the weeks leading up to American Thanksgiving. Our advice for deal-hunting? Stay within your budget. Shop with a list. And if an item you've been looking for is in stock — don't hesitate!
Savings: $30 or 20% off
One of the best gifts you can give yourself is a great knife set. I bought myself one for Christmas nearly a decade ago and have used it almost every day since. Having knives that slice with precision and ease cuts down on prep time, even making it (gasp) somewhat enjoyable. This stainless steel set from Cuisinart comes with a potato knife, two paring knives, a serrated utility knife, a bread knife, a santoku knife, chef knife, and slicing knife as well as shears, sharpening steel, and the wooden knife block.
Rating: N/A
Savings: $800 or 54% off
There's a reason cookware is so often included on wedding registries: the cost. The price for a good set of pots and pans can be quite steep, so it's worth taking advantage of savings when you can. This nonstick set by Calphalon is still pricey at more than half off but reviewers love its unique stacking abilities, which saves a lot of cabinet space. Though one characteristic of its superior stacking ability is that the lids don't have a centre knob or handle. Not necessarily a dealbreaker, but lifting a hot lid will take slightly more coordination than one may be used to. A beautiful new set of pots and pans is as good a way as any to get back into cooking for fall!
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars; 674 reviews
Reviewers say: "I love these pots and pans! First, they are space-saving. Just take them and stack. They do get heavy once stacked so if you are of petite frame I suggest storing them at a low level. Now, when cooking, make sure you heat them thoroughly over medium heat. Don’t use cooking spray on these, instead use oil from a spritz bottle. Cooking sprays just don’t do pans justice. Set is dishwasher safe, however, I recommend removing ASAP and dry the areas around the stack holder with a dishtowel. This area is where I notice most people getting rust. The lids really need to be dried with a towel because water from the dishwasher collects in the rim. Well, that’s my review, follow these tips and they should last a long time!" - VanceS, Bed, Bath & Beyond reviewer
Savings: $30 or 15% off
If you're still making bread at this point in the pandemic it may be time to invest in a breadmaker. This compact one by Cuisinart takes up little counter space and yet can still bake a two-pound loaf! The loaf size is adjustable, users can select from three crust shades and 12 preprogrammed menu options. There's also a 13-hour delay start time.
Rating: 5 out of 5 stars; 2 reviews
Reviewers say: "This bread machine works fabulously! It looks amazing and you can change the size of loaf to adapt to many recipes. The gluten-free setting works great! Easy to clean and store as it is about the size of my toaster, and just a little taller. Love that it offers you the option of removing the paddle before the final rise and bake. Highly recommend!" - Connie, Bed, Bath & Beyond reviewer
Savings: $40 or 25% off
A De'Longhi will up your espresso game but, as one reviewer pointed out, the Stilosa is better for making cappuccinos than lattes due to the size of the nozzle on the steam wand (which is smaller on other models). Not a deal-breaker — even that reviewer gave the appliance 4 stars — but worth noting. This espresso maker is compact, great for those who like to keep counters clear or those who have less space altogether.
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars; 95 reviews
Reviewers say: "The machine works amazing. The espresso comes at a great temperature and the cappuccino frost heating element is very strong. Also to my surprise, you can just get hot water for tea. Will definitely recommend it." - ady, Bed, Bath & Beyond reviewer
Savings: $200 or 28% off
Miele makes some of the best-rated vacuums on the market. Just search for reviews. The brand is known for making powerful, lightweight machines with excellent air filtration systems that trap allergens and dust, keeping them from blowing back through the exhaust into the room. This mid-range option has a classic canister design realized in a glossy berry red body that's exceptionally easy to maneuver.
Rating: N/A
Savings: $30 or 20% off
While all Tempur-Pedic pillows are currently 20% off at Bed, Bath & Beyond, it's a contoured memory foam number that finally turned me from a side to a back sleeper. If you can't remember the last time you replaced your pillows, that may be a sign you should take hop on this deal.
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars; 2 reviews
Reviewers say: "Good quality, comfortable, good for neck." - June, Bed, Bath & Beyond reviewer
Savings: $117.50 or 25% off
This faux-leather upholstered chair shares a similar design to one of the models on our list of comfiest WFH chairs. Its mid-century influence makes it an attractive addition to any home office.
Rating: N/A
Savings: $70 or 20%
The pandemic has certainly driven home the importance of air purification and filtration systems (or having some plants around that clear the air). These devices also help rid the air in your home of all sorts of odours, allergens, and pollutants. One reviewer noted how this Winix air cleaner was able to eliminate the smells that used to waft from their cat's room where the litter box was housed. Winix is a trusted brand in this space, so if you have air purifier on your holiday wish list, now is the perfect time to snag one.
Rating: 4.6 stars out of 5; 244 reviews
Reviewers say: "I have been using this for approximately six weeks. My allergies symptoms can wake me multiple times while I am sleeping. I tried two other air purifiers before this one (both cost less) and returned both. Then I tried Winix 6300-2 and was pleased from the first night and every night since. The air in the room is incredible, and my PND is 90% gone. The automatic setting is an energy saver and very quiet. This machine also has a remote control which is very convenient." - Ricky, Bed, Bath & Beyond reviewer
