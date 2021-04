Was Cher Award Season’s Biggest Fashion Inspiration?

Lipa’s look was directly inspired by Cher’s Grammys look from nearly 50 years earlier. For the 1974 award show, the singer wore a white bandeau top (another trend at the Oscars red carpet !) fixed with a large blue-and-pink butterfly pin, a matching maxi skirt, and a sheer white shawl. Her hair was adorned with an even large butterfly clip. As it was her first public appearance with then-boyfriend David Geffen, following her divorce from Sonny Bono, many presumed the butterflies were a symbol of her freedom . They hold a meaning for Lipa, too: "There was a lot of symbolism for me this year with butterflies and it's also very symbolic for Versace and Donatella, too," she told E! News on the red carpet. (Butterflies are also currently trending in fashion .)