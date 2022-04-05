KNB: You know that I try to only root for one white man, and that's the one that I am married to. But I think that, yes, Jonathan Bailey is the standout. He is so much of the reason why I bought into this couple, but I'm also going to give credit to the restraint of Simone Ashley’s performance. She met him on the level of yearning and angst and when she finally let go, it was in the kissing scenes and the sex scene. I actually will have to agree with Chris Van Dusen, the showrunner, and say that it didn’t make sense for the story for them to have sex earlier. It had to be at the last moment because as soon as Anthony got a taste, you knew he was going to propose. That can’t happen in episode 3. Also you don’t get Anthony saying “you are the bane of my existence, and the object of all my desires” — which is the greatest scene in the history of romantic television (don’t @ me) — without the tension, the buildup, the lack of sex. But in the sex scenes we got, Simone Ashley does let go in those scenes and I thought they were so hot, and so much better than season 1.