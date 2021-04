Girlfriend Collective Finally Launched Swimwear

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Girlfriend Collective joint without the rigorous attention to sustainability that we’ve come to expect from the brand — and the label was honest about the limitations of producing low-impact swim goods. “The bad news is there isn’t a good swimwear fabric out there that won’t shed microfibers,” stated a press release that accompanied the launch. “We know because we looked.” (Synthetic fabrics are known to release microscopic plastic particles into the water supply as they break down.)