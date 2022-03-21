There’s a lot about spring to be excited about: The rise in temperatures, sunnier days ahead, and beautiful blooms are just a few. Spring also means it’s time to show a little leg and perhaps throw on a sundress. Well, you're in luck because the internet’s favorite nap dress got a groovy facelift just in time for the beginning of the long-awaited spring season. Hill House Home has just launched its new retro-inspired line, The Kaleidoscope Collection.
While the last few years have not been easy, little joys like the luxuriously comfy (and cute) nap dresses from Hill House Home have kept us going. Scroll on to shop for this colorful collection now. Expect the same flowy, swingy silhouettes that you’ve come to love from the brand over the last few years like The Ellie Nap dress and the Paz top and skirt combo served up in soft, yummy swirls of pastel pinks, baby blues, and powdery yellows. If there’s one thing about Hill House Home we can all agree on, the dresses are too good to be in stock for long. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.
Advertisement
The Ellie Nap Dress, $150
The Ellie is a tiered midi dress with ruffled sleeves. It's made from mostly cotton fabric and is totally suitable for all-day wear no matter if you are lounging at home, running errands, or catching up at the park with some friends. This dress is probably the silhouette you most closely associate with the "Nap Dress" trend.
The Elizabeth Nap Dress, $150
If you want to show off a little more leg than "The Ellie" allows for or just prefer a breezier cut, The Elizabeth Nap Dress is for you. It's made from natural cotton fibers and would be perfect for even hotter days in the sun.
The Lily Dress, $200
The Lily dress is made from a light and breezy linen fabric which is perfect for the warmer days ahead. The dress is simple while still maintaining an extra bit of sophisticatication. It's definitely a look that's meant to be seen and the waist tie detail allows for a bit of customization. It even has pockets too!
The Paz Top, $100
The Paz is what Hill House Home warmly refers to as "The Nap Dress of Tops." It resembles the popular Paz crop, but a few inches of length was added to create a blouse that's full length. It's made with an elasticized bodice and Hill House's go-to, comfy linen fabric making it perfect for all-day wear.
Advertisement
The Paz Skirt, $100
You can't go wrong snagging a Paz skirt to go with the matching top. It's fun and flirty while also feeling very in season. Sign us up for a mini skirt with all the ruffle detailing. The Paz would even look smashingly perfect with a simple white crop top as well. Coachella anyone?
The Ava Dress, $150
If there's one dress on this list that's screaming "the best-dressed wedding guest", the Ava dress is it. This brand new silhouette from Hill House Home is the A-line dress to end all A-line dresses. Its cinched waist and ruffle-filled shoulder details are head-turning. The design is simple yet attention-grabbing.
The Skylar Pant, $125
The Skylar pant is your perfect seaside wardrobe companion. It's great to throw on over your favorite bikini and great for walking down boardwalks or any wave-filled marinas on your next vacation getaway. Thes linen pants are truly made for taking it easy in the warmth of the sun.
The Allie Zip Up, $125
Fun fact: The Allie Zip Up is the first product Hill House Home ever sold out of. It's a great light layer of outerwear for those unpredictable transitional weather days. This versatile piece can go over most bottoms and even be worn over The Paz Skirt and Skylar pant as well.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.