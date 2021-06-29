Found: The Best Swimsuit Sales Happening Across The Internet

Whether you prefer bikinis or one-pieces, swimsuit common ground can be found when there's a sale involved. With July 4th weekend knocking at our doors, the desire for cute and comfy suits is high — as is the desire to snag such styles at a discount. In case you haven't noticed, let us draw your attention to the slew of swimwear sales that seem to be simmering up all across the internet of late. Whether we owe this shopportunity to the upcoming July 4th sales or the bathing-suit gods, the summer seas have parted and that trendy bikini we've been eyeing is majorly marked down. From retro-inspired classic one-pieces to comfy and supportive bikini tops, expect to save up to 60% off on these styles from reader-favorite brands like Aerie, Solid & Striped, and even Girlfriend Collective. Hey, some virtual suit shops are even offering free two-day shipping — meaning there's a chance you can snag it in time for all those long weekend festivities. Below, shop our lineup of the best swimsuit sales happening now.
25% off Solid & Striped Swimwear
If you've always wanted to test out Solid & Striped's iconic swimwear, now's your chance. Using the code JULY21, get 25% off everything with free two-day domestic shipping. These retro-inspired one-pieces and bikinis aren't just beautiful, some are even made from recovered fishing nets, industrial plastic, and fabric scraps for that sustainable-chic look we love.
Up to 60% off Aerie Swimsuits
Get your favorite Aerie swimwear for 25% to up to 60% off through June 30 (no code needed). From bright colorful bikinis to comfortable one-pieces, there's definitely a perfect beach-trip-ready swimsuit meant just for you. Plus, with free shipping on any swimwear purchase, it's impossible to say no.
Up to 60% off select Frankies Bikinis
Frankies Bikinis offers vibrant swimwear styles made in Los Angeles and inspired by the sun-kissed Malibu lifestyle. With a California-cool-crowd following including everyone from the Hadids to the Kardashians, Frankies' bathing styles are coveted for their luxurious fabrics, inventive silhouettes, and flattering cheeky bottoms — and, right now, you can score a selection of such suits for up to 60% off as part of its final sale offerings (no promo code required).
Up to 50% off select Andie Swimsuits
For that tailored-fit, made-for-you comfort with colors and fabrics, you'd die for, no brand beats Andie. Enjoy up to 50% off swimsuits, one-pieces, and bikinis in their sale section. Their sizing is great too, ranging from XS to XXXL.
20% off Girlfriend Collective Swimwear
You know and love Girlfriend Collective, from their shockingly soft fabrics made from recycled water bottles to their size-inclusivity. Until tomorrow only, everything on their site is 20% off when you pair a rewards account with code LOYALTY20. Girlfriend’s sales crop up at unpredictable times, so things are selling out as we write.
Buy More, Save More at Swimsuits For All
With collaborations with models and influencers like Gabi Gregg, Ashley Graham, and Camille Kostek, this swimwear brand knows exactly what it's doing. You can get $50 off a $100 or $100 off a $200 swimwear purchase through June 30 with the code JUNESAVE. With so many options available, from a size 4 to 24 and bright, summer-ready colors, we’re sure you’ll fall in love with them.
Up to 20% off Kitty & Vibe Select Swimsuits
With a new way to select your sizing for your bottoms, Kitty & Vibe are celebrating and embracing everyone's booty differences. You can select between a 1 or 2, depending on your booty size, regardless of hip size. Kitty & Vibe's sale section is filled with body-confident swimwear that's up to 20% off, with free shipping on orders $50 or more.
Up to 30% off Vitamin A’s Animal Print Swimsuits
Vitamin A is all about caring for the environment: all of their swimsuits are made with recycled and plant-based materials in California, and they donate a portion of every sale to organizations that protect our oceans. And for a limited time, all animal print swimsuits are on sale for up to 30% off. Plus, get free 2-day shipping with the code FREE2DAY.
Up to 60% off select J.Crew Sale Swimsuits
R29 readers’ favorite destination for high-end pieces is having an end-of-season-sale. Using the code BESTSALE, get an additional 50% or 60% off select sale styles now through July 5. Sizes range from 0 to 24, and you can choose between a regular or long torso.
Up to 70% off Swimsuits in Cara Cara
This off-price retail wonderland always has summer styles added for up to 70% off their original price, no promo code necessary. It's even curated for that just-thrifted indie-brand aesthetic we love. Plus, there’s free domestic shipping on orders of $75 or more.
