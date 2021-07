Found: The Best Swimsuit Sales Happening Across The Internet

Whether you prefer bikinis or one-pieces , swimsuit common ground can be found when there's a sale involved. With July 4th weekend knocking at our doors, the desire for cute and comfy suits is high — as is the desire to snag such styles at a discount. In case you haven't noticed, let us draw your attention to the slew of swimwear sales that seem to be simmering up all across the internet of late. Whether we owe this shopportunity to the upcoming July 4th sales or the bathing-suit gods, the summer seas have parted and that trendy bikini we've been eyeing is majorly marked down. From retro-inspired classic one-pieces to comfy and supportive bikini tops, expect to save up to 60% off on these styles from reader-favorite brands like Aerie, Solid & Striped, and even Girlfriend Collective. Hey, some virtual suit shops are even offering free two-day shipping — meaning there's a chance you can snag it in time for all those long weekend festivities. Below, shop our lineup of the best swimsuit sales happening now.