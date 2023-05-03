When you think of Lululemon, you think of chic performance wear that you basically never want to take off. One thing that may not immediately come to mind is swimwear — even though the brand has quietly been churning out pieces for like, forever. As Refinery29's resident Lululemon whisperer, I figured it was my journalistic duty (twist my arm, why don't you?) to finally give the brand's sun- 'n' fun-ready gear a go. With summer just around the corner, I picked a top and a bottom out and embarked on my testing journey.
For the purposes of this review, Lululemon graciously gifted me a Waterside Pull-On Swim Top, which I paired with the Waterside Mid-Rise Swim Bottom. (FYI, Lululemon offers everything from tankinis to one-pieces, rash guards, and everything in between.) It's worth noting that Lululemon's swim POV skews toward minimal and sporty than, well, White Lotus-y resortwear. However, as someone who isn't super into prints and appreciates classic silhouettes (no unnecessary cutouts and straps for me, please) this was something that appealed to me.
As with all of my Lululemon pieces, the feel of the swimwear was luxe as can be. The fabric was smooth and soft against my body, and it was substantial without being too thick.
I wear a 30D bra, and the size 4 bikini fit like a glove. Pull-on tops can sometimes be tricky in terms of fit, but the Waterside top didn't have any weird gaps where gaps ought not be. As with Lululemon's sports bras, the bikini top had removable cups for extra padding. At first, I tried them with the padding, but I didn't need the extra bit of support and lift; however, if you're concerned about visible nips (I was not since my suit was black), you may want to keep the cups in. Or not! Whatever floats your boat.
As for the bottoms, I usually wear an XS and went with a Lululemon 4. If a size 3 existed (it does not) that would've been perfect, but all things considered, the 4 fit just fine and offered a decent amount of coverage on the booty. (Lululemon also has high-waisted, full-coverage bottoms in addition to skimpier styles if you're feeling cheeky.)
A primary concern with lingerie and swimwear is their ability to lose their shape over time. While I haven't owned this suit long enough to see how it ages, I did throw it in the wash after hitting the pool and hung it to dry (which I do with all my suits out of an abundance of caution). So far, so good — but for the price, I'm expecting it to last me a while. Watch this space!
This brings me to the price tag: At $68 a piece for the top and bottom, my new Lululemon suit is among the more expensive sets in my drawer. (One-pieces clock in around $128 depending on the style.) However, Lululemon anything doesn't come cheap given the quality, so if you're looking for a quality suit that holds up on everything from splashing in the ocean, a round of beach volleyball, or doing nothing by the pool, you won't be disappointed.
