Sorry, I’m Never Taking Off This Lululemon Softstreme Matching Set

We can — and have — sung Lululemon’s praises before. (See here, here, and here.) And while the Canadian gear brand doesn’t make pajamas yet (hey, sleep is a key part of muscle recovery), they do specialize in several loungewear-meets-performance pieces; think second-skin Align leggings, Scuba hoodies, and more. But when it comes to garments so cloud-like and comfortable that you can’t help but fall asleep in ‘em, nothing comes close to the brand’s signature Softstreme fabric.
As the name suggests, Lululemon’s Softstreme textile is buttery smooth, with a matte, “peach fuzz”-like texture and four-way stretch. It also dries fast for all the sweaty folks out there, and has an effortless, draped weight to it that lends itself excellently to items like the Perfectly Oversized sweatshirt.
In honor of Sleep Week, we thought it was only fitting to put these pieces to the test. The brand graciously hooked us up with a sampling of the most beloved styles: The Perfectly Oversized Cropped Crew, Ribbed Softstreme Long-Sleeve Romper, Softstreme High-Rise Straight Leg Cropped Pants, and the Softstreme High-Rise Short 4".
If this isn't the coziest 'fit check ever, I don't know what is. For my first lewk, I paired the Softstreme cropped crewneck with the matching shorts, and my sister audibly gasped when she saw me. ("So cute!!" she squealed.) For starters, the fit of this hoodie is absolutely perfect on my petite frame. Even for an "oversized" style, the cropped length hits right at my natural waist and didn't overwhelm me. (I also have a regular cotton terry version of the Perfectly Oversized, which hits closer to my hip.) The shorts were also a hit, and I personally love a 4" inseam — which again, I find fit great for short gals like me. I wear a 4 in Lululemon's jackets, tops, and bottoms, and thought these were pretty consistent with the sizing of these Softstreme pieces. The ribbed romper, however, ran on the larger end, so I needed to size down for that one. Reviews were a bit mixed, but I thought it was a solid one-and-done outfit for quick errands or lounging around the house. I also loved the washed black colorway for these — so chic, IMHO.
Next up, I paired the Softstreme High-Rise Straight Leg Cropped Pants (also in black) with one of my favorite Align Tanks. Not to be dramatic, but these pants are truly everything. The 24" length isn't all that cropped on me (because #short), but rather hits right at my ankle for a lil' kick-flare moment. They are also soft as can be but still looked much more elevated than a typical pair of sweatpants. (Another stellar detail on both the pants and the shorts is a nifty drawstring shock-cord waistband that can be adjusted as needed. I took an absolutely sublime afternoon nap in these after a decadent lunch date, and honestly, it was an all-time excellent snooze sesh.
As you know, Lululemon gear is an investment — but one that we feel has stood the test of time and is unbeatable in terms of quality and fit. Could you find less pricey matching sweatsuits? Definitely — but I'm willing to bet that they won't be nearly as luxe as these Softstreme pieces. Besides, when sleep is the ultimate luxury, what you wear while you do it matters, right?
