The New Skims Swim Collection Has Out-Of-This-World Vacation Staples

You may have recently seen Kim Kardashian posing alongside alien-headed models wearing bikinis. The reason? Skims’ new out-of-this-world swimwear collection. After first launching in 2022, Skims Swim is back with cult-classic pieces, like the Plunge Bikini Top and Dipped Tie Bottoms, along with new and improved styles. The collection has the largest assortment to date, with 25 styles in seven colorways, including new intergalactic-esque Neon Green and Turquoise.
Skims has a mix of classic swim styles that are ideal for poolside jaunts and quirkier silhouettes perfect for vacation Instagram posts. There are several basic and trendy bikini separates, a few flattering one-pieces, some cover-ups to slink around in, and more. With so many styles, colors, and a size range of XXS through 4X, there’s something for everyone. Go on and create monochromatic nude swimwear looks like Kim and her alien posse or mix-and-match for playful combos.
Skims Bikini Tops
With 10 bathing suit tops to choose from in the updated Skims Swim lineup, you can go for super-slinky or more covered-up silhouettes. Producing swimwear that can double as out-of-water wear, Skims also has short-sleeve and long-sleeve bikini tops on sale.
Skims Bikini Bottoms
If you’re going for an ultra-skin-baring look, Skims’ bikini bottoms fare on the cheekier side. But the brand also now has a flattering high-waisted style and swim shorts for added coverage.
Skims One-Pieces
One-pieces are very in right now, so you’ll probably be tempted to buy one for your next vacation, spring break, or pool party. These Skims styles elevate the classic monokini silhouette with unique details and cutouts.
Skims Cover-Ups & Accessories
Skims Swim has a large selection of cover-ups, from long sarongs and mini skirts to dresses and shorts. The brand also added a completely new line of swim accessories, including hair accessories, plush towels, and not-yet-released sandals.
