Story from Most Wanted

The New Skims Swim Collection Has Out-Of-This-World Vacation Staples

Victoria Montalti
You may have recently seen Kim Kardashian posing alongside alien-headed models wearing bikinis. The reason? Skims’ new out-of-this-world swimwear collection. After first launching in 2022, Skims Swim is back with cult-classic pieces, like the Plunge Bikini Top and Dipped Tie Bottoms, along with new and improved styles. The collection has the largest assortment to date, with 25 styles in seven colorways, including new intergalactic-esque Neon Green and Turquoise. 
Advertisement
Skims has a mix of classic swim styles that are ideal for poolside jaunts and quirkier silhouettes perfect for vacation Instagram posts. There are several basic and trendy bikini separates, a few flattering one-pieces, some cover-ups to slink around in, and more. With so many styles, colors, and a size range of XXS through 4X, there’s something for everyone. Go on and create monochromatic nude swimwear looks like Kim and her alien posse or mix-and-match for playful combos.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Skims Bikini Tops

Shop This
Skims
Swim Plunge Bikini Top In Ochre
$38.00
Skims
With 10 bathing suit tops to choose from in the updated Skims Swim lineup, you can go for super-slinky or more covered-up silhouettes. Producing swimwear that can double as out-of-water wear, Skims also has short-sleeve and long-sleeve bikini tops on sale.
Skims
Swim Bandeau Bikini Top In Onyx
$38.00
Skims
Skims
Swim Triangle Top In Turquoise
$38.00
Skims
Skims
Swim Micro Scoop Bikini Top In Almond
$36.00
Skims

Skims Bikini Bottoms

Shop This
Skims
Swim Dipped Tie Bottoms In Neon Green
$36.00
Skims
If you’re going for an ultra-skin-baring look, Skims’ bikini bottoms fare on the cheekier side. But the brand also now has a flattering high-waisted style and swim shorts for added coverage.
Skims
Swim Micro Tanga Bikini In Ochre
$36.00
Skims
Skims
Swim Cheeky Tanga Bottoms In Gunmetal
$32.00
Skims
Skims
Swim Mid Waist Bottoms In Onyx
$38.00
Skims

Skims One-Pieces

Shop This
Skims
Swim Zip Front Sleeveless One Piece In Gun...
$92.00
Skims
One-pieces are very in right now, so you’ll probably be tempted to buy one for your next vacation, spring break, or pool party. These Skims styles elevate the classic monokini silhouette with unique details and cutouts.
Advertisement
Skims
Swim Lace Up Monokini In Cocoa
$88.00
Skims
Skims
Swim Scoop Neck One Piece In Turquoise
$88.00
Skims
Skims
Swim Strapless Monokini In Almond
$88.00
Skims

Skims Cover-Ups & Accessories

Shop This
Skims
Swim Sarong Skirt In Onyx
$78.00
Skims
Skims Swim has a large selection of cover-ups, from long sarongs and mini skirts to dresses and shorts. The brand also added a completely new line of swim accessories, including hair accessories, plush towels, and not-yet-released sandals.
Skims
Terry Towel In Ochre
$48.00
Skims
Skims
Swim Ruched Mini Skirt In Neon Green
$54.00
Skims
Skims
Claw Clip In Brunette
$24.00
Skims
Shop all Skims Swim
DashDividers_1_500x100
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

More from Shopping

R29 Original Series

Advertisement