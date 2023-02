The New Skims Swim Collection Has Out-Of-This-World Vacation Staples

Skims has a mix of classic swim styles that are ideal for poolside jaunts and quirkier silhouettes perfect for vacation Instagram posts. There are several basic and trendy bikini separates, a few flattering one-pieces , some cover-ups to slink around in, and more. With so many styles, colors, and a size range of XXS through 4X, there’s something for everyone. Go on and create monochromatic nude swimwear looks like Kim and her alien posse or mix-and-match for playful combos.