R29 Editors Tried Free People’s New Eco-Friendly Swimwear

If you’ve started your summer swimwear search already, you’ll be happy to know that Free People has launched its first ever in-house swimsuit line. The retailer has boasted beautiful swim pieces from fan-favorite brands for a while, but now you can shop 12 exclusive FP Beach Swim Collection pieces, too. From bikini separates to one-piece bathing suits to surf wear, the collection is full of vacation-ready pieces, whether you’re spending your time at the pool or the beach.
Free People’s swim line puts sustainability at the forefront, using eco-conscious fibers, including recyclable and biodegradable materials. These materials — including eco nylon, recycled nylon, and recycled polyester — also require less water to produce, helping further reduce each swim piece’s footprint.
R29’s Shopping team was excited for this swim collection, so some of us tried out two core pieces from the line: The Farrah Crop Bikini Top and The Dylan High-Waist Bikini Bottoms. They put the flattering and eco-friendly Free People bikini set to the test to see if it’s worth buying for your upcoming summer adventures.
Charlotte Lewis, Sex & Wellness Writer
"Admittedly, I have never really been much of a bikini gal. But with a tropical vacation planned and looming closer, I decided that I should try to push myself out of my comfort zone (what else is vacation for, right?), and try out one of the two-pieces from the surf-inspired FP Movement Swim line. I chose the Dylan High-Waist Bikini Bottoms and the Farrah Crop Bikini Top, both in Orchid in size small, which looked like a good balance between sporty and sexy.
"Upon the first try, I was immediately enamored — the color is excellent. I wasn't sure the pink would look good with my pink-hued skin, but it was the perfect blend of pink and purple. Not garishly neon, so I didn't feel like too many eyes were on me, but still bright enough to contrast with my complexion. Despite a large amount of my vampirish white skin (which I'm not sure had ever seen the sun before) showing, the suit itself was extremely comfortable to move around in. The fabric has a nice thick texture, which smooths over your body, making it fit just right. No pinching or riding up or down.
"I loved how high the bottoms came up — covering most of the loose skin of my stomach, which is what I felt most self-conscious about having on display. The legs did come up much higher than I anticipated, which I was initially uncomfortable with, but after wearing it in the pool, I realized it made moving around way more comfortable. The scoop neck of the top was also insanely flattering (especially for someone who doesn't have the cleavage to hold up a stringier bikini), and stayed in place while I raced back and forth in the pool (nothing falling down or falling out!).
"Honestly, I felt so good wearing it around the hotel pool that my girlfriend and I had an impromptu sexy photoshoot in and around the water. Maybe I was influenced by my vacation self, but I can definitely see myself reaching for this suit this summer and finally feeling confident enough to wear a bikini in public."
Becca Sax, Affiliate Coordinator
"This bikini is so cute in terms of color, design and fit — and the fact that it’s sustainable just makes it all the better! I will note that if you’re normally a medium but have a bigger chest, do yourself a favor and size up for the top to avoid any nip slips. But the bottom fit great with the high cut and high waist, hiding some parts while showing off my ass-ets.
"The color section and ability to mix and match the collection is everything to me — whether I’m feeling a bikini top or a rash-guard shirt, I have options and that’s what’s important. I can’t wait to take this swimsuit on a spin to Coney Island when the weather is a little nice."
Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
"I was super-excited to try this suit because I don’t own anything by FP Beach, which feels like a crime since I live in Miami, 10 minutes away from la playa. The fabric wasn’t like the smooth spandex material that typical swimwear is made from, and it had some interesting textural stuff going on. I usually wear a small in sports bras or bikinis because of my boobs, but bought an extra-small bottom and the fit was on point. I felt super-sexy, and TBH, the black color’s so chic.
"The Farrah Crop Bikini Top reminded me of a scoop-neck sports bra, which I loved. I love a more athletic vibe with my swimsuits, and I felt really supported even when I was living my Little Mermaid life in the ocean. (For reference, I wear a 30D bra and am wearing a small here!)
"Onto the Dylan High-Waist Bikini Bottoms — I actually thought these were low-key giving diaper vibes (sorry!!) but was quickly proved wrong. I looked and felt insanely cute in these! One thing to note is that the back coverage is on the minimal side, so if you are looking for something a little less showy, this is not the piece for you. I’m an XS, and it was a snug but comfortable fit with the extra high-rise. All in all, this swimsuit set is super-unique and definitely bound to make you the most stylish beach bum."
