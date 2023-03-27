R29 Editors Tried Free People’s New Eco-Friendly Swimwear

"Upon the first try, I was immediately enamored — the color is excellent. I wasn't sure the pink would look good with my pink-hued skin, but it was the perfect blend of pink and purple. Not garishly neon, so I didn't feel like too many eyes were on me, but still bright enough to contrast with my complexion. Despite a large amount of my vampirish white skin (which I'm not sure had ever seen the sun before) showing, the suit itself was extremely comfortable to move around in. The fabric has a nice thick texture, which smooths over your body, making it fit just right. No pinching or riding up or down.