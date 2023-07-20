If you’ve been following our ongoing coverage of wedding dress trends or alternative wedding dresses here at Refinery29, it’s likely you’re already familiar with For Love & Lemons, a fashion brand that, for us, has become synonymous with all things nuptial attire — whether it’s for the bride, bridesmaid, or wedding guest.
Launched by Laura Hall and Gillian Rose Kern, two best friends from Wyoming (they once had a lemonade stand together, hence the name), For Love & Lemons is known for its often lacey, frequently sheer, and overall beautifully designed lingerie-inspired collections of breezy vacation frocks, sexy intimates, beachside wares, and of course, wedding dresses.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
This summer, For Love & Lemons is in full bloom with its 3D Daisy Collection, a whimsical capsule featuring cute underthings, apparel, swimsuits, and heels adorned with dainty flora. Anytime a chintzy or ditsy flower motif is revisited in fashion, it’s hard not to be reminded of the ‘90s babydoll aesthetic, and this collection is absolutely giving Y2K without veering too “outdated.” The daisy appliqués in this collection range from delicate to delightfully bold, and they’re emblazoned onto For Love & Lemons’ classic silhouettes of form-fitting dresses with feminine cut-outs, strappy details, and romantic trims.
As for the shoes, the 3D Daisy Collection marks For Love & Lemons’ first-time partnership with Dolce Vita. The two brands have come together to release limited-edition sandal heels, made for traipsing in the European countryside or for wearing to an outdoor dinner party.
Below, browse our favorite pieces from the collection — plus, a few on-sale picks too good to pass up! These selects will surely bring a refreshed definition to the beloved ‘90s term “flower power.”
3D Daisy Slip
A vintage-inspired slip that can be worn from the night before and straight into the day. For extra coverage, we recommend a bodysuit underneath.
3D Daisy Underwire
This intimates set has frilly details that are meant to be visible. Try styling this bra with a sheer tank and low-waisted jeans.
3D Daisy High-Waist Panty
This matching underwear has both sexy and unexpected details, courtesy of its cross-waist straps.
Daphne Heels
The classic summer flip-flop takes a whimsical turn!
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Daizy Heels
Here’s a daisy heel that borrows the tie-up detail from the ballerina shoe.
Dahlea Heels
Since one dainty daisy is never enough, here’s a strappy shoe with many tiny blossoms.
Anemone Floral Underwire Bra
Here’s a hot-pink number that truly blurs the line between what’s made for the sheets versus the streets.
Anemone Floral Garter Skirt
And there's no denying that the accompanying garter skirt feels like it was made to be seen, too.
Mirabel Mini Dress
A soft, knitted mini dress with the most adorable peek-a-boo flower cut-out in the back.
Ryder Mini Coverup
This mini dress with daisy cut-outs on the sides would be a stunning addition to the ongoing sheer clothing trend.
Skipper Swim Top
We guarantee the beach has yet to see a bikini top unique as this one, with daisy chains wrapped around the body.
Skipper Swim Bottoms
And the accompanying bottoms are just as thrilling, thanks to their double set of straps around the waist.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.