This summer, For Love & Lemons is in full bloom with its 3D Daisy Collection , a whimsical capsule featuring cute underthings, apparel, swimsuits, and heels adorned with dainty flora. Anytime a chintzy or ditsy flower motif is revisited in fashion, it’s hard not to be reminded of the ‘90s babydoll aesthetic, and this collection is absolutely giving Y2K without veering too “outdated.” The daisy appliqués in this collection range from delicate to delightfully bold, and they’re emblazoned onto For Love & Lemons’ classic silhouettes of form-fitting dresses with feminine cut-outs, strappy details, and romantic trims.