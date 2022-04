The Best of Beach-To-Street Dressing

The summer season is tantalizingly close, so we’re currently preparing ourselves for a three-month marathon of beach weekends . When you can spend an entire Saturday and Sunday sporting a bathing suit , clutching a best-seller, getting misted by the salty surf, and catching up on Zs and (vitamin) Ds simultaneously, why would you do anything else? Yeah, we agree — so come Memorial Day , if you need us, you can find us surfside 24-7.Now it’s time for the sartorial reality check. Even the most shore-bound among us have to venture off the dunes from time to time; whether it’s to run an errand or see who’s in the mix at your best friend’s backyard BBQ. And when your wardrobe consists exclusively of sand-friendly duds, what are you supposed to wear? Well, beach bae, we’ve got you covered (literally).