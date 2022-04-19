The Best of Beach-To-Street Dressing

The summer season is tantalizingly close, so we’re currently preparing ourselves for a three-month marathon of beach weekends. When you can spend an entire Saturday and Sunday sporting a bathing suit, clutching a best-seller, getting misted by the salty surf, and catching up on Zs and (vitamin) Ds simultaneously, why would you do anything else? Yeah, we agree — so come Memorial Day, if you need us, you can find us surfside 24-7.
Now it’s time for the sartorial reality check. Even the most shore-bound among us have to venture off the dunes from time to time; whether it’s to run an errand or see who’s in the mix at your best friend’s backyard BBQ. And when your wardrobe consists exclusively of sand-friendly duds, what are you supposed to wear? Well, beach bae, we’ve got you covered (literally).
Ahead, we rounded up some stylish goods that will play nice with the waves, but won’t look out of place if you venture inland for some sustenance or some fun. Click through the forthcoming assortment of chic cover-ups, ra-ra rashguards, and easy-breezy trousers to find your beach-to-street ride-or-die.
