Skims’ Sold-Out Swim Collection Is Coming Back — Is It Worth The Hype?

When the debut Skims Swim collection launched in March, it didn't take long for the entire swimwear line to sell out. This was not entirely surprising: Not only do new drops from Kim Kardashian's clothing line tend to fly off the shelves within minutes of release (see: Fendi x Skims collaboration) but the brand-new category was also full of summer's biggest swimsuit trends: bikinis with cut-outs, Tarzan bottoms, and matching swimsuit sets made of crop tops, tube skirts, and bike shorts.
Having missed out on Skims Swim four months ago, we at Refinery29 have been waiting for the restock (coming on July 28) to see what the hype is all about. Ahead of the new collection's release — which, in addition to the previously sold-out pieces, will feature 11 new styles and limited-edition colors, including a Barbiecore pink — we reviewed some of the products from the line. Below, our thoughts.
"My first impression after taking the one-piece swimsuit out of the package was: I mistakenly got a rash guard. The high neck, the long zipper in the back, and the thick material all make it look more like surf wear rather than swim.
As soon as I tried the suit, which I got in size small, on though, I loved it. As a fan of turtlenecks even in the summer and someone who exclusively wears one-pieces, I especially like the covered-up neckline which is balanced out by a more revealing high-cut bottom. I also appreciated the tight-fitting fabric which is supportive without being constricting. While, at first, the zipper appeared unnecessarily long, it was a game-changer when it came to zipping and unzipping the back. I wish all my dresses had this kind of closure as I've found myself lying face-down on the bed, trying to unsuccessfully fasten a gown, more times than I care to recall.
I similarly had reservations about the matching skirt as it looked like the type of bathing suit my mom put me in as a kid. However, once I put it on, it perfectly blended with the suit, giving the whole look an illusion of a mini dress. This set was a win for me." — Irina Grechko, Fashion Director
"I’ve been trying Skims products for a while, including the brand's shapewear, clothing, and loungewear. The latter has been my favorite; the rest have been a hit or miss, especially when it comes to sizing. I’m usually a size 6 which, according to the Skims site, is small, but, having gotten items that were too tight in the past, this time, I went up to medium to see if that worked better.
The sizing was still a bit too tight for me, especially with the bikini top (the band dug into my skin) and bottom (the fabric isn’t as stretchy as it seemed). The crop top (main photo) fit very well, though, and I can see why someone would want to have this piece as part of their pool-day ensemble. I also loved the rich brown color.
Overall, I thought this is a good set for the summer (maybe even the fall considering the crop top can be used to layer up!), and I’d be willing to give Skims Swim another try, especially the metallic shades." — Frances Solá-Santiago, Fashion Writer
"These are my first Skims products. I'm currently on the waitlist for a few of the undergarments, so I was super excited to try the swimwear in the meantime. My expectations were high. There has been so much hype surrounding the brand, and now I can confidently say that people were right.
The products felt buttery soft and luxe. The one-piece fit like a glove and the shorts glided over perfectly. (I'm 5'5, 32C, and opted for a size small in both items.) While I've never worn "swim shorts" before, I appreciated the option to wear a matching bottom if I wanted more coverage. The one-piece has a high rise — nothing too revealing, but just a little peek-a-boo effect. A unique detail I strangely found myself liking was the long monogrammed SKIMS zipper on the back of the one-piece. Although I needed someone to zip me up, I could easily unzip the swimsuit alone since it was so long and accessible.
The set definitely has more of a modest look than flirty or sultry and is better suited for snorkeling or playing beach volleyball rather than lounging by the pool." — Vivien Lee, Affiliate Fashion Writer
"At this point, I’m a SKIMS believer. The first piece I tried from the brand was the lounge slip dress last year. It quickly became one of my favorite dresses to wear inside AND outside of my home. More recently, I’ve tried products from the Fits Everybody Collection that really sealed the deal as far as my affinity toward the brand goes. With all that being said, I was super pumped to get my hands on some of the brand’s swim pieces.
I tried size 3X in a bikini top, high-waisted bikini bottoms, and a sarong. I like uncomplicated swimwear that shows a bit of body but fully covers the right spots, which made this suit ideal for me. The high-cut, high-waisted style is my go-to as far as bottoms go, and the plunge-style bikini top was revealing. I was a little worried about the swimsuit covering up my larger boobs, however, that wasn’t an issue. I can see this bikini being a regular in my swimwear rotation.
The skirt is cute for a pool party or a beachside vacation. I definitely would not wear it without a bikini bottom because the slit comes up a little high for that. It’s also made of water-friendly swimsuit material, though I can’t imagine wearing this in the water." — Chichi Offor, Affiliate Associate Writer