The 7 Biggest Swimwear Trends, According To A Trend Forecaster

From the dynamic coasts of Costa Rica to the laidback energy in Lake Atitlan, Guatemala, I observed an array of women from all over the world styling their swimwear . Whether they were ultra-cool surfer girls who aimed for utility with a stylish twist , professional sunbathers soaking up the sun in the tiniest of swim styles with a drink in hand (that’s where you can find me), or fashion insiders finding creative ways to integrate a suit with their everyday looks while strolling the town, watching these trends put into action was the ultimate learning opportunity for narrowing down the best of the best options within the swimwear assortments on the market.