Here’s What To Add To Your Summer Wishlist, According To A Fashion Insider

With two weeks until the official start of summer, there's no better time to refresh your seasonal wardrobe. Not sure whether to invest in a classic essential like a white tank top or a more spotlight-stealing style from 2022's fashion roster, like a corset or micro mini skirt? With this in mind, we caught up with Jodi Kahn — Neiman Marcus' senior director, divisional merchandise manager of women’s designer ready-to-wear — to see what staples fashion insiders are betting and spending their money on this season.
From workwear 2.0 to dopamine-boosting accessories that will inspire wanderlust, and sky-high shoes, six summer fashion trends that should definitely be on your shopping wishlist. Bonus: Most of the styles below could transition into the fall as well.
Platform Heels:
"Platform heels are back in a big way for the summer, and they’re better than ever. It’s an easy and versatile way to elevate a look, whether for a casual off-duty moment or as a statement shoe for a glamorous evening outing. If you're looking for a chic, elevated heel with less height, try flatforms."
White Dress
"Nothing signals the summer season more than a breezy, white dress. Although wearing white is now fashionable for all seasons, a classic dress is a staple for summer wardrobes. It’s effortless and creates a polished look when paired with neutral accessories. Tip: Add a white denim jacket for a monochromatic look."
Statement Accessories
"The best way to embrace the season’s carefree spirit and reconnect with your most stylish self is to explore playful accessories through vibrant handbags and bold sunglasses that are equal parts functional and fashionable. From fresh takes on woven totes to incorporating whimsical jewelry, a fun accessory is the ultimate way to enhance a look without trying too hard."
Glam Dressing
"Any event is considered an opportunity to wear something glamorous! Whether for a dinner party, wedding festivity, or outdoor soirée, people are experimenting with embellishments during the day and daring cutouts or feathers. A dress or jumpsuit that makes you feel confident and beautiful is a must-have."
Vacation Dressing
"The summer season is all about having fun, living in the moment, and making memories. Whether you’re traveling near or far, resort and vacation wear are dominating the luxury fashion space right now. Casually elegant getaway pieces, wanderlust-inducing accessories, and standout swimwear offer a sense of curated R&R for a mood-boosting retreat. Printed matching sets, culottes, and crochet-knit pieces will take you from sunny beachside strolls to evening cocktails."
Workwear Anywhere
"Power dressing is no longer defined by what you wear, but how you wear it. From ultra-chic, oversized blazers to crop tops and luxurious pajamas, softer silhouettes blur the lines of work and leisurewear... Our customers are seeking a refined, yet relaxed, go-anywhere, do-anything aesthetic that provides multiple styling options. This pleated handkerchief blazer from Peter Do, paired with denim shorts, combines business with pleasure and creates an instantly polished look."