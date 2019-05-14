This Letter Proves Camila Mendes & Charles Melton Are A Real-Life Nicholas Sparks Couple

Riverdale co-stars and offscreen couple Camila Mendes and Charles Melton are undeniably beautiful people who are also crazy in love. Those are two things that make for any good romantic drama, however, if you want proof that Mendes and Melton are straight out of a Nicholas Sparks love story, the evidence is in a sweet letter that the real-life Veronica Lodge wrote her dashing Reggie Mantle on Instagram.
Mantle is starring opposite grown-ish lead Yara Shahidi in romantic drama The Sun Is Also A Star, which premieres Friday, May 17. In honor of Tuesday's official premiere, Mendes wrote a very romantic note to her boyfriend.
Advertisement
"i remember the day @melton told me about this project. we were still just friends then. he hadn’t even been cast yet. they hadn’t even started casting. all he told me was 'i’m going to play this role, i am daniel bae,'" Mendes wrote on Instagram of Melton being convinced he would play his Sun Is Also A Star character. "Aside from having the biggest heart out of anyone i know, his passion and tenacity are part of the reason i fell in love with him. watching him throw his entire heart and soul into this story of love taught me a lot about the kind of person he is."
She also revealed why she fell for Melton in the first place, and it may make you swoon.
"i’m probably sharing too much, but before we started dating he’d often get mad at me for trying to bring logic into love. he taught me that love doesn’t have an explanation, it either exists or it doesn’t," said Mendes. "it was his vulnerability not only as an actor, but also as a man, that taught me that valuable message, one that is so relevant to this film. i’m so proud of you charles, and so grateful to have witnessed this beautiful journey of yours. can’t wait for the world to see what you’re capable of. happy premiere day!!"
View this post on Instagram
i remember the day @melton told me about this project. we were still just friends then. he hadn’t even been cast yet. they hadn’t even started casting. all he told me was “i’m going to play this role, i am daniel bae.” aside from having the biggest heart out of anyone i know, his passion and tenacity are part of the reason i fell in love with him. watching him throw his entire heart and soul into this story of love taught me a lot about the kind of person he is. i’m probably sharing too much, but before we started dating he’d often get mad at me for trying to bring logic into love. he taught me that love doesn’t have an explanation, it either exists or it doesn’t. it was his vulnerability not only as an actor, but also as a man, that taught me that valuable message, one that is so relevant to this film. i’m so proud of you charles, and so grateful to have witnessed this beautiful journey of yours. can’t wait for the world to see what you’re capable of ♥️ happy premiere day!! #thesunisalsoastar
This isn't the first time that Melton was revealed as a total romantic. The actor previously told Cosmopolitan that he goes all-in on love (he even has the word "love" tattooed on his finger) and that a potential relationship with Mendes — whom he was not dating when he auditioned for the role — may have inspired his audition for the part.
"I may or may not have been thinking about — when I auditioned, when I was doing my research — a certain relationship,” he told Cosmo. "Thinking about, you know, kind of how I’d be."
Things really come full circle with these two. Sparks, start writing your next great rom-dram for these two.
Advertisement