Camila Mendes Revealed A Twist About That Tattoo Charles Melton Got Of Her Name

It seemed like Riverdale stars Camila Mendes and Charles Melton were really taking things to the next level when the actress posted a picture of her boyfriend sporting a new “Cami” tattoo on Instagram.
The original photo, which Mendes posted to her Instagram story on Valentine’s Day, featured Melton pulling down his shirt to reveal his perfect pecs and “new ink” of his girlfriend’s nickname, but it turns out Melton didn’t actually get tatted.
Mendes followed up the next day posting the same photo but with the caption: “it’s fake you guys.”
To some the fake ink was pretty convincing, sparking stories about the couple’s big gesture, but Mendes shut the rumors down on Twitter, too. “The tat is fake lol thought it was obvious from the sticky patch around it but guess not,” Mendes said, quote-tweeting an article about it.
the tat is fake lol thought it was obvious from the sticky patch around it but guess not ??♀️ https://t.co/s9EOEx6MXY— Camila Mendes (@CamilaMendes) February 16, 2019
Even if the couple didn’t spend Valentine’s Day professing their love in the most permanent way possible, it still looks like they had a romantic holiday. In the background of the photo in question, a photo booth appears to be set up with pink, red, and white balloons, meaning the Riverdale co-stars potentially celebrated the day of love at a party.
Mendes and Melton made their relationship Instagram official back in October with a photo of the actor, and star of Ariana Grande’s new music video for “Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored,” kissing Mendes on the forehead captioned, “mine.”
Days before that Melton posted a photo of himself carrying a bouquet of flowers with the caption, “Mi amore.” Fans in the comments were already convinced at this point that the lucky recipient was Mendes, and now it’s obvious she was.
Since then, Melton and Mendes have not been shy about their love on Instagram, and have even walked red carpets together. Maybe a real tattoo isn’t far off in their future?
