After a very dramatic on-again, off-again relationship with Archie (KJ Apa), Riverdale character Veronica (Camila Mendes) is happily dating Reggie, Charles Melton's "bad boy with a heart of gold,". Offscreen, Mendes and Melton are an item as well, having gone public with their relationship in fall of 2018. However, if you thought that Mendes had pushed Riverdale producers to cozy up Veronica and Reggie...that's just now how she plays.
In a new interview with Ocean Drive, the New Romantic actress revealed that despite much fan speculation, she had no interest in pushing for Veggie on The CW show.
"The show is fictional. I don’t have an attachment to it," she explained to the outlet, having said that the chemistry between the two stars existed before their IRL romance did. "All [I’m attached] to is my character."
As for whether the Mendes and Melton relationship could extend the shelf life of Veggie past its prime, the real-life Veronica doesn't care either way.
"Whatever direction the writers take, I will make it work," she explained to Ocean Drive. "I am adaptable. I always make it work."
"She’s such a professional, and she’s such a talented actress," he told Refinery29's Ariana Romero. "It’s very easy working with her in scenes."
While Mendes clearly cares more about her real-life relationship than the one she's a part of on the teen soap, Melton revealed to Refinery29 that he is very much here for Veronica and Reggie's romance.
"I like Veggie," he said. "Veggie’s a good one."
They're not the only real-life couple whose love translated to the small screen: Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are dating, as are their respective characters Jughead and Betty.
No matter how long Veronica and Reggie last, Melton and Mendes' relationship seem to be growing stronger by the day.
"mine," Melton captioned an Instagram pic of the two.
It's good to know that whatever happens in the ever-shifting world of Riverdale, Melton and Mendes will be fine either way.
