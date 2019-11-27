Halsey Introduces Collina Strada To The Red Carpet With Two Custom Looks

Last night, at Sydney’s Aria Awards (Australia’s version of the Grammys), Halsey became the first-ever celebrity to walk the red carpet in custom Collina Strada. The eco-conscious brand behind one of NYFW’s most original shows designed two separate looks for the singer; the first, a two-piece gown, and the second, a cropped corset top with one of designer Hillary Taymour’s ubiquitous tie-dye slip skirts.
Collina Strada is having quite the year. With buzzy runways and a number of very Instagrammable designer collaborations under its belt, it’s clear that the sustainable label is ending the decade in the green (pun kind of intended). And while Taymour could’ve easily ridden out the year on her achievements thus far, settling isn’t an option.
Advertisement
Halsey’s custom red carpet look feels appropriate following the artist’s epic performance of “Graveyard” at last weekend’s AMAs. The show began in an all white space, but it didn’t take long for the singer to join in on a paint war with her own stunt double. For the Arias, Hillary Taymour designed a similarly colorful ensemble, this time with what looks like squiggles (yes, we said squiggles) of green, orange, pink, and red across both the crop top and the matching high-waisted skirt. Stylist Zoe Cabello went on to add a pair of mismatched chandelier earrings to finish off the look.
"Zoe asked us to make something that reflected the artistic nature of Halsey's tour," Taymour told Refinery29. "I took the idea from a scribble design featured in our runway show last season and thought it would be fun to put on a beautiful gown. It looked unexpected and like the true princess version of Collina Strada."
The second of her two over-the-top get-ups was a collaborative effort, with Jessi Highet in charge of tie-dying and Swarvoski adding the charm(s). As for both looks, the singer wrote, “@collinastrada I’m in heaven I’m in heaven I’m in heaven” in one of three Instagram posts from the night, another quoting The Rolling Stones song, “She’s A Rainbow”, and the last one calling the dress her favorite of all time. Suffice to say, Hillary Taymour won’t be short of things to be thankful for come tomorrow’s food-filled festivities — not even close.
Related Content:
Advertisement