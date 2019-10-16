Halsey may be best known for her unapologetically honest lyrics and insanely catchy melodies (have we officially crowned her Queen Of Breakup Anthems yet?), but her style has also been on our radar for a long time — thanks to her seamless blend of '90s grunge and high fashion.
Lucky for us, emulating her look just got way easier than throwing together a Pinterest mood board of step-and-repeat shots. This DKNY collection featuring Halsey is like a highlight reel of her style — oversized jackets, animal-print athleisure — and it’s all available at Macy’s, with all pieces under $200.
Ahead, we're rounding up our favorites from the new range (which you may have also caught via Shopping Wednesdays, our weekly Instagram Stories series), so you can grab it before it's all gone.