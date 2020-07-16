Henry Cavill Is Breaking The Internet For…Building Computers?

In these uncertain times, the world looks for a hero to step up and save the day. And while former Superman Henry Cavill may have hung up his cape a while ago, he's proved to be a hero nonetheless. His power? Thirst.
Cavill, like many during quarantine, has taken up a few new hobbies that he's shared on Instagram. Namely, painting his own miniatures for Warhammer 40K or sharpening his online gaming skills via World of Warcraft. He is an unabashed, self-proclaimed "proper geek," and has understandably charmed the pants off the internet, who have been following his journey.
Advertisement
On July 16, however, Cavill stepped up his game and posted a 5-minute video of himself building a gaming PC from scratch. The video starts out pretty derpy and tame, with the Witcher star consulting a confusing flurry of manuals and making a few mistakes here and there, but halfway through we see Cavill, dressed in a tight-fitting blue tank top, screwing parts in the hardware.
Cavill seems to know what he's doing with the PC, but also what he is literally doing to the Internet, as the entire video is set to a Barry White's sultry "Baby, We Better Try To Get It Together." The caption reads, "All The Parts: This kind of material isn’t for everyone ... viewer discretion is advised. You may see a lot of parts that you haven’t seen before," with the hashtag #AllNightLong.
Safe to say that social media, which is particularly sensitive to horny and wholesome content right now, has blown up. And many are learning that they are attracted to things they may have never even considered before (building computers, of course).
me watching henry cavill build his pc on his instagram pic.twitter.com/W4yUehAQc5— emma (@emmascape) July 16, 2020
Henry Cavill built a gaming console while wearing a tank top on his IG if that's something you're into (it is) pic.twitter.com/VrjvYK2Ckm— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) July 16, 2020
the fact that henry cavill can do literally anything random like building a pc and it’ll still be the hottest thing ever is just so powerful pic.twitter.com/VgFKPQlskp— a a d j e (@cavillsass) July 16, 2020
oh to be a gaming PC built by Henry Cavill pic.twitter.com/eagK5BQWxp— 𝚂𝚊𝚕 𝙼𝚊𝚝𝚝𝚘𝚜, Chromatical Cat (@salmattos) July 16, 2020
I spent 5 minutes watching Superman (Henry Cavill) put together his gaming PC and honestly, that video needs a "NSFW" tag 😂🎶 pic.twitter.com/rFJo2gktgi— White Rabbit Vinyl (@WRVinyl) July 16, 2020
Now, Cavill can happily continue to indulge his passion for gaming on his new computer, and the rest of the world can indulge in their unbridled thirst for him. That sounds like a win-win.