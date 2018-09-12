Henry Cavill Is Reportedly No Longer Superman & Fans Are Heartbroken

Every superhero has a weakness, and according to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, it seems that Superman's might just be his famous cousin (as well as Lois Lane, Kryptonite, and contract negotiations). Sources told THR that Henry Cavill, who rose to caped fame in three films — Man of Steel, Batman v. Superman, and Justice League — is out as the company plans to focus more of its attention on a Supergirl origin story.
Cavill was also reportedly unavailable to make a cameo in the upcoming film, Shazam! Scheduling conflicts, paired with failing talks between Cavill's WME reps and Warner Brothers, contributed to the decision.
According to an unnamed studio source, the decision may also have to do with Warner Bros. and DC wanting to take the character in a different direction.
"Superman is like James Bond, and after a certain run you have to look at new actors," the anonymous source told THR. "There's a recognition that some parts of the previous movies didn't work." A spokesperson for Warner Bros., however, disputed the claim that all talks are permanently off with Cavill in a statement to Refinery29.
"While no decisions have been made regarding any upcoming Superman films, we've always had great respect for and a great relationship with Henry Cavill, and that remains unchanged," the spokesperson said in an email. Cavill's reps didn't immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment.
Still, some fans are heartbroken over the prospect that Cavill's days as Earth's savior are over.
"I'm not emotionally prepared to live in a world where Henry Cavill isn't Superman," one fan tweeted. "He genuinely loves and cares for that character so much. WB is trash and I hate them."
I’m not emotionally prepared to live in a world where Henry Cavill isn’t Superman. He genuinely loves and cares for that character so much. WB is trash and I hate them. pic.twitter.com/0nPuvb4id2— c. (@rogerscavill) September 12, 2018
HENRY CAVILL IS MY SUPERMAN.— optimus prime’s wife (@sydneybaretts) September 12, 2018
POINT BLANK PERIOD.
HE IS THE MOST IMPORTANT TAKE ON SUPERMAN AND IT’S HIS SUPERMAN I HAVE MOST INTIMATELY CONNECTED WITH. WE NEVER DESERVED HIM. pic.twitter.com/dOJM2EgvpL
A shame that Henry Cavill is out as Superman. He's perfect for the role. It's the vision that didn't work.— Christopher Golden (@ChristophGolden) September 12, 2018
i dont want to sound dramatic but henry cavill’s superman is so inspiring and it made me for the first time actually like the character and henry himself is the softest man alive and knowing how much i love man of steel and bvs and now its fucking gone im so fucking sad fuck off— a a d j e (@cavillsass) September 12, 2018
Others, however, are finding a silver lining in the news, calling on the studio to finally give Nicolas Cage his chance to wear the highly coveted Superman suit. As THR notes, Cage almost had the opportunity to portray the Man of Steel in Superman Lives, a proposed film written by Kevin Smith that never saw the light of day.
With Henry Cavill out as Superman, there is only ONE man who can fill the role: Nic Cage pic.twitter.com/YEz3mu164n— Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) September 12, 2018
