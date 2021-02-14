With those words, the final act of the movie flips and becomes about Margaret and all the painful moments we didn't see. The ones she was hiding because it was just easier that way. The infinite number of times she had to say goodbye to her mom. The alternative though is much harder for Margaret to fathom. How can she go on without her mom? That terrifying question led the teen to make a wish in which she could keep reliving the day just to have more time with her her, no matter how painful it may be — and by golly, it worked. We don't need to understand the science behind this time anomaly because emotionally it makes sense. Margaret would prefer to pretend that there is no future so she doesn't have to cope with her loss.