Everyone Stuck In A Time Loop In The Map Of Tiny Perfect Things

The Map Of Tiny Perfect Things cast is full of people you won't mind seeing over and over again. A good thing considering this teen sci-fi romance streaming on Amazon Prime Video is all about getting stuck in an endless loop.
The film's young stars have to keep reliving the same 24 hours. Well, with a few tweaks to keep things interesting. (Think Palm Springs but with really insightful teens.) What they soon learn is that being the center of the universe isn't all it's cracked up to be. Who knew you wouldn't actually want infinite do-overs if it meant you'd always be stuck in the past?
There are some in the cast who may look familiar: an American Horror Story player, Reese Witherspoon's daughter in Big Little Lies, and the dad from Eighth Grade playing another very dad character. (We stan.) But the film is also full of up and comers that you'll want to keep your eye on moving forward. This includes a skater girl whose skills have been earning her major props since she was 10 years old.
Get to know the cast of The Map Of Tiny Perfect Things — and their characters — a bit better before you enter the time loop.