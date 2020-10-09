Nicole Kidman Just Dropped A Big Hint About Big Little Lies Season 3

The only drama we deserve in our lives is the Big Little Lies kind. And according to Nicole Kidman — who won an Emmy for her lead role in the popular HBO series in 2017 — there’s a pretty good chance we could get more of it.
In an interview with Marie Claire Australia, Kidman, who plays Celeste on the show, said that the BLL team is planning a potential third season, despite no official announcement from HBO since the last installment wrapped in July 2019. Based on the 2014 novel by Liane Moriarty, the show, which first aired in 2017, follows drama with fatal consequences between a group of parents in the small community of Monterey, California. It also stars Reese Witherspoon, Zoë Kravitz, Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern, and was written by Boston Legal’s David E. Kelley.
“Reese and I talk or text once a week. She's just moved back to Nashville and we're really close. We all just want to work together again," said Kidman. "I texted Zoë and Laura, and they're in. David and Liane have a really good idea for it. Watch this space!"
Kidman has basically been our BLL correspondent for the past year. Just after Season 2 aired, Kidman told News Corp Australia that there were “ideas” for another season in the works, but that the cast wanted to make sure the same people, including the talented kids of BLL were all involved and on the same page.
And just to prove that the Oscar-winner is an even bigger stan than you, she’s continued to collaborate on projects with BLL ties. She's currently filming a Hulu limited series adaptation of Moriarty's 2018 book Nine Perfect Strangers, will star in Netflix's upcoming musical Prom with her BLL mother-in-law Meryl Streep, and will also act in the Kelley-penned thriller The Undoing on HBO later this October.
Watch! This! Space!