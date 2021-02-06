Bliss Isn’t Saying What It Thinks It’s Saying

Wilson is enchanted by Isabel, who lives “off the grid” and believes nothing in this world is real. She says they are living in a simulation, which means nothing they do really matters. It’s why she uses her elusive powers, only activated by curious yellow crystals, to trip mean-mugging old ladies at the roller rink and make fools of sexual harassers. By sharing her crystals, and therefore her powers, with Greg, Isabel gives him a chance to escape his rather miserable reality for something more fun. It also allows him to deny any guilt he might feel for not seeing his daughter or accidentally killing his boss.