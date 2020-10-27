Production for The Matrix 4 is in full swing, and we don’t have a single clue as to what the latest chapter in the dystopian film series could be about. However, we can confirm that it’s going to be good because it got lead star Keanu Reeves to do something we haven’t seen him do since Speed: shave his head.
New photos of the Hollywood star obtained by Daily Mail show him kissing his girlfriend Alexandra Grant goodbye in Berlin, presumably before heading to the set of the mysterious fourth film. Even more important than the fact that Keanu is clearly in ~love~ (love to see it) is the fact that he’s currently sporting a buzz cut down to the skin of his scalp.
I know what you’re thinking: how exactly is Keanu shaving off his luscious locks a good thing? Well, it means that the script for The Matrix 4 calls for it, which also means that the story is probably going down a very dark road if Neo is rocking a whole ass fade now. All of the Matrix films have been cautionary tales about the possible downfall of mankind at the hands of technology, and in 2020, that warning feels more relevant than ever. Our various gadgets and gizmos have become so instrumental in our lives (thanks Facebook, Amazon, and Google) that living without them seems...impossible. Not to be super conspiratorial here, but could a robot revolution by way of artificial intelligence really be that far off? Honestly, I'd for sure shave my head if I had to re-enter the Matrix, too.
However, The Matrix Revolutions was also released 17 years ago, so Neo could just be...old. In the third film, the last time we saw the character was after he was mortally wounded in a final fight with one of the powerful Smiths and succumbed to his injuries. If Reeves is returning to the project, there's a chance that Neo could be rising from the dead or even emerging from almost 20 years of hiding out somewhere,
All of this is just conjecture, really. The only thing that's been teased about The Matrix 4 is that it's some sort of a "love story" that may influence to change the world.
"[The screenplay] is a beautiful script that is a love story, it’s inspiring," said Reeves during a virtual appearance on BBC’s The One Show in September. "It’s another version of a kind of call to wake up, and it has some great action. All will be revealed.”
...okay, that doesn't help much. What we do know is that with the unfortunate exception of Laurence Fishburne (who played the sage Morpheus), almost all of the original cast of The Matrix franchise is said to be returning for the forthcoming film. Reeves and his buzzcut will be reunited with Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, and Daniel Bernhardt in their original parts. There are many new additions to this story as well; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has signed on for an undisclosed role, as have Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, and Jonathan Gross.
It's probably for the best that we stop speculating about the plot of the new Matrix movie and just wait until it comes out, whenever that may be — the existing films are confusing enough.