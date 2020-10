I know what you’re thinking: how exactly is Keanu shaving off his luscious locks a good thing? Well, it means that the script for The Matrix 4 calls for it, which also means that the story is probably going down a very dark road if Neo is rocking a whole ass fade now. All of the Matrix films have been cautionary tales about the possible downfall of mankind at the hands of technology , and in 2020, that warning feels more relevant than ever. Our various gadgets and gizmos have become so instrumental in our lives (thanks Facebook, Amazon, and Google) that living without them seems...impossible. Not to be super conspiratorial here, but could a robot revolution by way of artificial intelligence really be that far off? Honestly, I'd for sure shave my head if I had to re-enter the Matrix, too.