New work! "I was born to love (2)," 2019. Neon, acrylic and oil paint on shaped wood. 51 1/2" x 37" x 4". ✨ Via @lowellryanprojects: "Alexandra Grant's new neon works push the boundaries of her sculptural text practice onto the surface of a painting. The neon, which reads "I was born to love" in her signature mirrored language, refers to Antigone and that Greek heroine's resistance to the rule of her Uncle, the King of Thebes. Antigone, in the mess of life, stands for a higher law, love. Grant's combination of neon and gestural sculpture brings into question the notion of surface and the act of taking a stance." ✨ Currently on view in the backroom of Lowell Ryan Projects and by appointment. ✨ #alexandragrant #lowellryanprojects #iwasborntolove #iwasborntolovenottohate #neon #neonpainting #contemporaryart @leafcutterstudio @pingpongpaw 📷