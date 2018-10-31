The One Celebrity Family That Always Wins Halloween Is Back For Their Crown

Choosing a Halloween costume is hard enough, but there’s extra pressure when you’re a celebrity. Yet somehow, Neil Patrick Harris and his family get it right every year.
Whether they’re looking adorable as the Wizard of Oz characters, or spooky as Frankenstein, the family goes all out. This year is their spookiest yet. Burtka shared the family’s newest costume on Instagram, with the playful warning “We hope your Halloween is happily haunted, but heed this warning: beware of Hitchhiking Ghosts!” The Hitchhiking Ghosts are a fan favorite from Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion ride. In the photo Harris shared, the family poses in a misty graveyard. Harris’s daughter, Harper, holds a bloody axe.
Harris and his husband, David Burtka, have been doing cute family costumes since 2011. Their twins, Gideon and Harper, are now 8 years old. Last year, the family posed as circus characters reminiscent of American Horror Story. It seems as the kids grow older, the costumes are getting scarier and scarier. Question is, when will they do The Addams Family?
