The One Celebrity Family That Always Wins Halloween Is Back For Their Crown

Whether they’re looking adorable as the Wizard of Oz characters, or spooky as Frankenstein , the family goes all out. This year is their spookiest yet. Burtka shared the family’s newest costume on Instagram, with the playful warning “We hope your Halloween is happily haunted, but heed this warning: beware of Hitchhiking Ghosts!” The Hitchhiking Ghosts are a fan favorite from Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion ride. In the photo Harris shared, the family poses in a misty graveyard. Harris’s daughter, Harper, holds a bloody axe.