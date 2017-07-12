Skip navigation!
Neil Patrick Harris
Entertainment
This Celebrity Family Always Wins Halloween
by
Syd Shaw
More from Neil Patrick Harris
Pop Culture
Neil Patrick Harris Shuts Down Actor's "Ignorant" Tweet
Erin Donnelly
Jul 12, 2017
Beauty
Neil Patrick Harris’ First Tattoo Is Anything But Unfortunate
Samantha Sasso
Mar 14, 2017
Food & Drinks
Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka Hosted A
Chopped
-Themed Playdate...
Olivia Harrison
Feb 27, 2017
Entertainment News
Watch Neil Patrick Harris' Amazing Opening Number At The Oscars
No one can nail an opening musical number quite like Neil Patrick Harris. This is a man with a Tony Award for his turn in Hedwig and the Angry Inch. He
by
Lauren Le Vine
Entertainment News
Anne Hathaway Says New Oscar Host Should "Do The Opposite Of What...
If you need advice on winning an Oscar, Anne Hathaway's your gal. If it's tips on hosting the Oscars you're seeking, well, maybe try to get Billy
by
Erin Donnelly
New York
Neil Patrick Harris Bought Harlem's Most Expensive Townhouse — An...
Harlem's most expensive townhouse is off the market — and Neil Patrick Harris is busy making it his own. According to Curbed, NPH and his husband,
by
Erin Cunningham
Movies
Neil Patrick Harris Just Landed His Dream Gig (Again)
It's been quite a month for Neil Patrick Harris. First, his performance in David Fincher's smash hit Gone Girl was one of the film's most memorable
by
Daniel Barna
Movies
The Next Oscar Host Is...
Neil Patrick Harris will host the 2015 Academy Awards. Take one look at the actor's recent resume and this should come as no surprise. NPH has quickly
by
Daniel Barna
Entertainment News
Neil Patrick Harris Got Hitched This Weekend
In a move straight out of the Barney Stinson Playbook, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka surprised everyone by tying the knot in Italy this weekend.
by
Lauren Le Vine
Movies
NPH To Join
AHS: Freak Show
? We Hope So
Aside from creating Glee, Nip/Tuck, and a little ol' show called American Horror Story, Ryan Murphy is apparently a wish-granting genie, too. While
by
Hayden Manders
Movies
Neil Patrick Harris Seduces Orlando Bloom, Samuel L. Jackson At T...
If there was any doubt that Neil Patrick Harris deserved to win Best Actor for his fearless performance in the Broadway staging of Hedwig and the Angry
by
Erin Donnelly
Entertainment News
Here Is Neil Patrick Harris In Drag
You've seen him as Doogie Howser. You've loved him as Barney. But, trust us: Neil Patrick Harris' latest role is even more legendary. For real. The How
by
Erin Donnelly
Entertainment News
Red-Carpet Photobombs Have Become Self-Aware
For the last few award-show cycles, photobombs have been accidental occurrences borne out of the silliness of Jennifer Lawrence. The video evidence —
by
Lexi Nisita
Entertainment
Neil Patrick Harris Pulls A Miley For
Hedwig and the Angry In...
All things that glitter aren't gold. Sometimes, they're sexually suggestive with running mascara. Example A: Neil Patrick Harris as Hedwig, the German
by
Hayden Manders
Celebrity Style
Neil Patrick Harris Joins Hedwig Reboot On Broadway!
If there's one thing we want, it's more Neil Patrick Harris showing off his triple-threat skills. If there's another thing we want, it's a revival of
by
Kelsey Miller
Entertainment News
Watch Out, World! Neil Patrick Harris Is Using CBS For His Awful ...
The gays! They're out to get us with their flamboyant ways and their Illuminati and their equal rights. Somebody has to stop them! Especially when the
by
Lexi Nisita
