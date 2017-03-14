Neil Patrick Harris’ First Tattoo Is Anything But Unfortunate

Neil Patrick Harris has come a long way since his iconic Bro Code bible. While some of us still think of Barney Stinson whenever we see NPH, most people now recognize him as the famous Count Olaf in Netflix's adaptation of Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events. While we miss the sitcom’s Casanova, we welcome his latest on-screen success. We were huge fans of the January premiere, and thankfully, the streaming service as renewed it for a second season. So how did Harris celebrate? With an unexpected, first-ever tattoo.
Honestly, we're loving his new body ink — even if it does leave us wishing he had commemorated all of his other work. (A Hedwig and the Angry Inch ink would be dope.) He debuted the design on his Instagram late last night with the caption, “We got picked up for Season 2 of A Series of Unfortunate Events. I got this to celebrate. #firsttattoo #anklebone #oof #olaf #scampstamp @andersonluna@unfortunatetv @netflix.” (Can't stop laughing at #scampstamp). The etching is an ode to the show after the latest announcement from the narrator of the series himself, Snicket.
“To my horror, Netflix has been encouraged by this, and funneled their ill-gotten gains toward a second season of this unhappy and unnerving series,” the statement reads. “I hope you’re happy, because you won’t be, ever again.”
Harris now has the symbol of Volunteer Fire Department, or VFD on his ankle created by Brooklyn-based tattoo artist Anderson Luna. (VFD is the secret society where most characters of the series are members, and in which Violet, Klaus, and Sunny Baudelaire become increasingly involved.) The VFD symbol is an eye composed of the three main initials of the society, and we'd say it's quite possibly the coolest way to celebrate a re-up on a series we’ve ever seen.
