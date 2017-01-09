Count Olaf doesn't need your consideration for a Golden Globe. He already knows he should sweep every category. A new Series of Unfortunate Events promo, to be unveiled during the 2017 Golden Globes, stars Neil Patrick Harris' disguise-loving villain Count Olaf as he shows off all of his many talents. Count Olaf's plot to bring down the Baudelaire children will unfold when Netflix premieres the new series on January 13, but until then, he would like to remind you that he deserves a Golden Globe more than any of the nominees. And why is that? Well, Count Olaf is an actor, a costume designer, a cinematographer — all things that the Golden Globes should take note of when handing out those trophies. Why see La La Land when you can watch Count Olaf be himself? Check out the video below and get ready to marvel at Olaf's many gifts.
Advertisement
Based on Lemony Snicket's series of YA novels, Netflix's A Series Of Unfortunate Events follows the Baudelaire orphans as they are moved from guardian to guardian following the death of their parents. One of these guardians, Count Olaf, wants the Baudelaire fortune and will stop at nothing to get it — even if that means assuming the identity of any number of characters. Unfortunately, while Count Olaf may fancy himself a talented actor, the Baudelaire orphans are always able to see through his disguise. Guess he doesn't blend into the character quite as well as some of the Golden Globe nominees.
Advertisement