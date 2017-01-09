Count Olaf doesn't need your consideration for a Golden Globe. He already knows he should sweep every category. A new Series of Unfortunate Events promo, to be unveiled during the 2017 Golden Globes, stars Neil Patrick Harris' disguise-loving villain Count Olaf as he shows off all of his many talents. Count Olaf's plot to bring down the Baudelaire children will unfold when Netflix premieres the new series on January 13, but until then, he would like to remind you that he deserves a Golden Globe more than any of the nominees. And why is that? Well, Count Olaf is an actor, a costume designer, a cinematographer — all things that the Golden Globes should take note of when handing out those trophies. Why see La La Land when you can watch Count Olaf be himself? Check out the video below and get ready to marvel at Olaf's many gifts.