Malina Weissman Will Make You Fall In Love With Violet Baudelaire All Over Again

At 13, Malina Weissman is playing my dream role: Violet Baudelaire. In the Harry Potter versus Series of Unfortunate Events debate, I land squarely on the side of Lemony Snicket's melancholy literature — only because of Violet. When I was little, I didn't want to perfect my swish and flick. I wanted to tie my hair back with a ribbon and flex my inventing muscles. In Netflix's A Series of Unfortunate Events, Weissman regularly perfects this move as my girlhood idol Ms. Baudelaire. She slips a ribbon underneath her unruly mane and smoothly ties it in a ponytail. Hair up, she's ready to take on the world. As a rising star herself, Weissman is poised to take on Hollywood. Her résumé reads like one of an actress twice her age. Last year, she appeared with Kevin Spacey in the kitten-themed flick Nine Lives. Fans of The CW series Supergirl will recognize her as a young Kara Zor-El, and in 2014, Weissman played a young version of Megan Fox in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Her role in A Series of Unfortunate Events, released on Netflix January 13, is her most prominent yet. Not only is the series based on a story beloved by legions of fans, the role itself is a hefty one. And I'm not the only one with a deep admiration for Violet. "I think Violet is a great role model for people. She stands up for what she believes in, and she's very protective over her brother and her sister. And she's just a great person in herself," Weissman tells me over the phone.