Malina Weissman Will Make You Fall In Love With Violet Baudelaire All Over Again

Like her fictional counterpart, Weissman is inventive. Growing up, the New York-based actress used to get creative with household recycling. "When was little, I would take things out of the recycling bin or, like, old cereal boxes, and I would make dollhouses," Weissman says. The dollhouses may be in her past, but the newly minted teenager still loves to create art. "I love to paint and draw and just make art on my free time." As far as inventions go, Weissman is a lady after my own heart. If she could invent any machine — this is something I think about often — what would she invent? Why, a robot that makes pizza. "So, wherever you are, you can just reach into your bag and you have like this little robot. And you could just say, 'Hey I want a slice of pizza' and it would come out," she explains. Weissman's invention sounds A. genius and B. like a robot version of Ratatouille. I tell her that I want to invent a machine that brushes your teeth, which already exists. Weissman's invention is far superior. The world will likely have to do without Weissman's talent for invention, though — she's far too good at acting. Peeking from behind a thick row of fringe, Weissman's Violet is equal parts determined and plaintive. The Atlantic calls Weissman and her counterpart, actor Louis Hynes, "terrific and instantly likable, ably holding their own against more experienced actors." Weissman's placid melancholy acts to temper the work of the show's hardworking star, Harris. As the How I Met Your Mother star preens about in breeches and various fake noses, the Baudelaires must maintain the seriousness of the situation. When I asked Weissman about working with Harris, she says exactly what I expected to hear: It's incredible. "I learned so much by working with [Neil Patrick Harris]. He just — he really knows what he's doing," she says. "He puts his spin on everything. He's just really himself." So if Violet is my role model, and Harris is everyone's role model — because, yes, we should all aspire to his greatness — then who is Weissman's role model? "I love Audrey Hepburn. I've watched a bunch of her movies with my mom and my family," she says quickly. She pauses, then adds: "And Violet." A Series Of Unfortunate Events is currently streaming on Netflix.