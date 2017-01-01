The new year brings with it great potential. New year, new you, and all that, right? Well, with all the self-reinvention going on, it might be time to swap around your Netflix watch list, too.
We already know which Netflix originals the streaming service will premiere in 2017, among them the highly anticipated Series of Unfortunate Events and an original show with Bill Nye. But what about our favorite films and television shows from years past?
One of the greatest parts about the 'flix is that it presents a range of media, from obscure documentaries to our favorite small-screen teen dramas from our childhood. And then, like any good business, it refreshes its inventory. Every month, we get a whole host of new content. New television! New documentaries! Old movies that we really should have watched!
This January's monthly swap-out brings some of our favorite movies — V for Vendetta and Ocean's Twelve, to name a couple — and some that we've never even heard of.
Ahead, a selection of new titles that you can add to your Netflix queue come January. This is but a portion of the entire list, so report back! We will update this post as the remaining January releases stream in.
We already know which Netflix originals the streaming service will premiere in 2017, among them the highly anticipated Series of Unfortunate Events and an original show with Bill Nye. But what about our favorite films and television shows from years past?
One of the greatest parts about the 'flix is that it presents a range of media, from obscure documentaries to our favorite small-screen teen dramas from our childhood. And then, like any good business, it refreshes its inventory. Every month, we get a whole host of new content. New television! New documentaries! Old movies that we really should have watched!
This January's monthly swap-out brings some of our favorite movies — V for Vendetta and Ocean's Twelve, to name a couple — and some that we've never even heard of.
Ahead, a selection of new titles that you can add to your Netflix queue come January. This is but a portion of the entire list, so report back! We will update this post as the remaining January releases stream in.