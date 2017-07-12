Actor James Woods has picked on a young boy for not adhering to gender norms, and Neil Patrick Harris isn't having it.
As People reports, the former How I Met Your Mother star took to Twitter to condemn controversial comments made by Woods, an Oscar nominee who has starred in films like Casino, Ghosts of Mississippi, and White House Down. The 70-year-old actor frequently shares his conservative, and often inflammatory, opinions on social media, but this time they were directed at a child celebrating Pride with his family.
It all started when Raising My Rainbow author and blogger Lori Duron, who describes her son C.J. as "gender creative," shared a post about attending California's Orange County Pride Parade. C.J. was pictured with his parents, who carried posters declaring “I love my gender creative son!” and “My son wears dresses & makeup… Get over it!!” as a show of support.
Somehow Woods caught wind of this and decided to share his two cents.
This is sweet. Wait until this poor kid grows up, realizes what you've done, and stuffs both of you dismembered into a freezer in the garage pic.twitter.com/1k3ITApFsF— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 10, 2017
"This is sweet," he tweeted. "Wait until this poor kid grows up, realizes what you've done, and stuffs both of you dismembered into a freezer in the garage."
That transphobic comment was met with huge backlash, including this reaction from Harris.
"Utterly ignorant and classless, Mr. Woods," the 44-year-old A Series of Unfortunate Events star, who recently celebrated his 13th anniversary with husband David Burtka, tweeted back. "I'm friends with this family. You know not of what you speak, and should be ashamed of yourself."
Utterly ignorant and classless, Mr. Woods. I'm friends with this family. You know not of what you speak, and should be ashamed of yourself. https://t.co/ZrbtZH49sp— Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) July 11, 2017
If "likes" are anything to go by, Harris has more than double the amount of support Woods has. The former's defense of C.J. and his family has inspired many fans to call for more tolerance and compassion.
