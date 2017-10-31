Neil Patrick Harris' Family Has The Most Terrifying Group Halloween Costume Of 2017

If you follow Neil Patrick Harris on Instagram, you probably look forward to October 31 all year long because his family goes all out on Halloween. Their elaborate, over-the-top costumes always impress, and this year didn’t disappoint. Early this morning, NPH posted a photo that shows him dressed as a circus ringleader with hypnotizing snake-like eyes. Next to him stands his husband David Burtka dressed as a clown that seems to have come straight out of a nightmare and is holding a creepy doll head on a staff. In front of the decked out dads is their daughter, Harper, dressed as a bearded lady and their son, Gideon, dressed as a strongman. Together the family make their own super freaky freak show. Take a look:
Accompanying the photo, Neil Patrick Harris wrote, "Hurry, hurry! Step right up and behold the Burtka-Harris Halloween Carnival of Curiosities!" and gave it the geotag of Sleepy Hallow, New York. David Burtka posted the same photo on his Instagram as well, and also added some additional shots in a photo collage. He captioned his post, "Trick or Freak... plus out takes.
Though circus freaks are a fairly classic Halloween costume idea, the family may have drawn some influence from American Horror Story: Freak Show. During the fourth season of the anthology series, Neil Patrick Harris made a guest appearance as Chester Creb, a ventriloquist and magician. Another inspiration for this year's Burkta-Harris family costume may have been NPH's current show Series of Unfortunate Events. Earlier this month, the actor posted a spooky set photo to Instagram and wrote, "Filming the Carnivorous Carnival episodes of Series of Unfortunate Events. Olaf takes over the circus. Even the trash cans are full of it... @netflixasoue." No matter how they came up with their 2017 costumes, though, they're way scarier than any we've seen from this family before.
