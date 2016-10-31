These Celebrity Kids Had The Best Halloween Costumes

Celebrities often go all out for Halloween. If you need proof of some stars' commitment to the holiday, check out Katy Perry's look. Or Heidi Klum's illustrious history of elaborate getups. But adult celeb costumes alone are nothing compared to the ensembles donned by whole famous families.
This year, Neil Patrick Harris' famed family costume went old-school. Chrissy Teigen celebrated Luna's first October 31 with a series of adorable looks. Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's family found inspiration in video games. And Kourtney Kardashian's brood indulged in a little '90s nostalgia.
Click through to see the cutest looks from the fanciest trick-or-treat routes. It's never too early to start gathering inspiration for next year.
This year, Neil Patrick Harris' famed family costume went old-school. Chrissy Teigen celebrated Luna's first October 31 with a series of adorable looks. Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's family found inspiration in video games. And Kourtney Kardashian's brood indulged in a little '90s nostalgia.
Click through to see the cutest looks from the fanciest trick-or-treat routes. It's never too early to start gathering inspiration for next year.