Priyanka Chopra Won’t Apologize For Being Ambitious — & Nick Jonas Loves It

Chopra’s most recent ambitious project is The Sky Is Pink, a Hindi-language film she co-produced and stars in, which tells the real-life love story of Aditi and Niren Chaudhary through the eyes of their daughter Aisha, a young woman with pulmonary fibrosis. It’s a tear-jerker, to be sure—Aisha died of her illness in 2015, at the age of 18, one day after her book My Little Epiphanies was published. Chopra was making the film, which hits Netflix today, in the weeks leading up to her wedding, an experience she admits resulted in some emotional incongruence. “This movie was particularly hard because I was deliriously happy. I had to really channel deep dark spaces in my head and my heart,” she recalls.