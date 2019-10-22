The Sci Fi Shows On Netflix You Really Should Be Watching

Back when there was a Blockbuster in every strip mall, the idea of Netflix seemed like something out of a sci-fi movie. A cache of near-endless movies and shows that can be instantly beamed to the TV? Come on.
But here we are. Welcome to the future: You have arrived. It’s 2019, and Netflix is full of TV shows that imagine what might be next, after this moment.
Is the “next” any better than the “now”? Is another world any better than our own? These sci-fi shows are getting at big questions like that using progressions like robots and time travel — and each show has a different answer.
Escape into another world with these shows.