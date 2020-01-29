These Are The 13 Brand-New Netflix Shows You’ll Actually Want To Watch In 2020

Every week, Netflix releases somewhere around a dozen new shows, movies, and specials. It's overwhelming, and it's very easy to immediately press “play” on the projects you're already comfortable with — your Chilling Adventures of Sabrinas and 13 Reasons Whys.
However, 2020 is going to be banner year for brand-new series from the streaming service. There are the ultra buzzy new dramas from superstar writers Ryan Murphy — Hollywood and Ratched — and the already-trending bio-series about icons like Madam C.J. Walker and Selena Quintanilla.
But there's more to this new year in Netflix than the biggest names in Hollywood and history. We can also expect new reality shows with wild premises, tons more bingeable international YA content, and even a show starring a 13 Reasons Why alum (you didn't think you had seen the last of Katherine Langford, did you?).
It's a lot to keep track of in an ever more packed Netflix landscape.
In an effort to keep television fun, we're here to organize the endless stream of new Netflix shows heading to your screen. Keep reading for a full guide to all the upcoming series you'll actually want to spend your time with, complete with premiere dates, cast details, and plot summaries.