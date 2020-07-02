The Warrior Nun is God’s champion on Earth and has existed as a title for 1,000 years. She is granted powers by a supernatural Halo (see below for the full Halo definition). The Warrior Nun’s job is fighting demons from hell and gathering other warriors to join her in her battles. The first Warrior Nun was a woman named Areala of Córdoba, who was initially a lonely orphan. Areala found purpose when she became a soldier for God during the Crusades. The Warrior Nun title is passed down through members of the Order of the Cruciform Sword (see below for a full OCS definition).

