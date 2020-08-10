Netflix’s New Series Away Will Make You Feel Lonelier Than Usual

If you think being stranded in your apartment because of a global for six months is lonely, try spending three years away from your family on a pioneering mission to the red planet. Netflix’s upcoming original series Away might make you look at the bright side of quarantine — at least you're not floating through space.
The Netflix science fiction drama follows the tumultuous personal and professional lives of a group of astronauts who set out for the first space expedition to Mars. Captain Emma Green (Hilary Swank) is spearheading the mission, leading a team of talented astronauts handpicked for their special skills.
The Mars is a mission lifetime achievement for Emma, who’s been dreaming about visiting the faraway planet since she was a kid, but her excitement for the experience is undercut by her concern for her family. Not only will she be almost 56 million miles away from her husband and daughter, but Emma’s safe return to earth isn’t guaranteed — space travel can be dangerous, and no one knows what waits for her and her crew once they reach Mars.
“We haven’t done anything nearly as dangerous as what we’re about to do,” says team member Kwesi (Ato Essandoh) right before takeoff.
Away explores the deep emotional impact of the high-stakes mission on the crew and their families, toggling between the astronauts taking on space in their rocket ship and the anxiety of the people that they love watching their journey planets away. The distance is painful, but for Emma, the thought of being able to return to her loved ones is what keeps her going.
"We will return home," Emma promises her family. "You're my reason to hold on tight."
Space travel has never been so emotional. The first season of Away hits Netflix on September 4.