Why Oscar-Winner Hilary Swank Agreed To Fight A Robot On Netflix

"I don't believe there are any coincidences. I definitely make really specific choices now more than ever. Life goes by so quickly and now I'm in a position where — after [leaving the industry and] caring for my father for three years and helping him gain his health back — the choices that I make to be a part of something, take up valuable time. So I want the things that I'm a part of to have some type of meaning for me and not just be something that I'm gonna do. The characters that I choose have definitely been [about] what inspires me, which is people who persevere through adversity. There really is nothing more inspiring to me than people who have never given up. That is something that I find to be so beautiful, to not play a victim and to really take an active part in your life, to make a choice every day, to work towards whatever it is that's important to you."