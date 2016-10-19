In a clip for the upcoming episode of Chelsea Handler's Netflix series Chelsea, Swank joins Handler, director Ava DuVernay, actress Connie Britton, and Miss USA Deshauna Barber to swap industry tales. Among those stories? The fact that Swank was offered 20 times less than her male co-star on a film — despite already having earned two Oscars.



"I win my second Academy Award [for Million Dollar Baby]. The next couple movies later, I get offered a movie. The male hadn't had any kind of critical success, but had been in a movie where he was 'hot,' and he got offered $10 million and I got offered $500,000." Swank revealed that she turned down the film, and the producers went with an actress who earned only $50,000 for the role.

