It's crazy to think that an actress at the top of her game like Swank would ever be offered so much less than her relatively inexperienced male co-star. But more and more examples indicate that this is the norm. Actresses like Sienna Miller, Rooney Mara, and Amanda Seyfried have all admitted to being paid significantly less than their male peers — often because producers think they can get away with doing so.Jennifer Lawrence penned an essay for Lenny Letter about making far less than the male stars of American Hustle, revealing that she didn't want to negotiate for a raise because she didn't want to seem "spoiled" or "difficult," two labels often assigned to women who speak up for what they want. Since then, Lawrence has changed her tune — she held out for a salary twice that of her co-star Chris Pratt for the space romance Passengers.As maddening as these stories are to hear, it's going to take big names like Lawrence and Swank speaking out to effect any change to the Hollywood system.