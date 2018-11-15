And, it’s also an ending we probably should have seen coming. AHS attempts to confuse us with Timothy and Emily throughout the season with all of Outposts Three’s antics. There’s Miss Venable's (Sarah Paulson, again) sex ban, the never ending terrible music on repeat, and even the teen's investigation into Michael to think about. But, Horror Story shows its cards at the very beginning of the season when the Cooperative purposefully decides to save the duo and place the pair in a bunker. If the Cooperative wanted to protect them, Satan wanted to protect them. That means Satan had an undeniable plan for the pair. Finally, we know what it is.