I tried to keep track of all of Nadia's deaths at first, trying to look for similarities that might hint at what was happening. There's the cab hitting her, a fall into the East River, two falls down a sidewalk cellar gate, four falls down the stairs, an ambulance crash, a faulty elevator, a cold night in the park, a couple of gas explosions, and then... I kind of lost track. Halfway through the show you realize there's not much these deaths have in common other than the fact that they're all accidental and they're all making me really paranoid about how easy it is to die in New York City.