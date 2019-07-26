After seven seasons, multiple deaths, a few births, and more pudding cups than we can count it’s time to say goodbye to the women at Litchfield penitentiary. Orange Is the New Black finally ends its story about Piper, Alex, Red, Nicky, Lorna, Suzanne, Gloria, Cindy, and Taystee and everyone else, with some of them actually becoming free women again while others are left behind in prison for a few more years (if not forever). When the screen finally fades to orange at the very end — as it’s done so throughout the entire series — where is everyone at the end of Orange Is the New Black?
Season 7 has a much more redemptive arc than any season before it, as we see Piper (Taylor Schilling) trying to adjust to life outside of Litchfield and the ups and downs of that. On the inside, Taystee (Danielle Brooks) wrestles with the fact that she’s now received a life sentence for killing Piscatella (Brad William Henke) and the fact that Cindy (Adrienne C. Moore) knows she didn’t is heavy on her conscious. The inmates are also smuggling contraband into the prison in the form of cell phone chargers, so season 7 has them super into posting on Instagram.
Through all of this, OITNB actually ends on an uplifting note as we know that wherever these inmates are, whether in or out, they’re on their way to trying to make things better for themselves or others.
Spoilers are ahead, obviously.