Our Favorite Moments From The 2025 Golden Globes Have Us Buzzing

Nikki Glaser shows how A+ hosting is done.
Zoe Saldaña gives a sweet shoutout to her Emilia Pérez co-stars.
Demi Moore wins her first award EVER in 45 years.
Shōgun sweeps as it should.
Wicked proved a major point with its win.
After becoming *the* movie of 2024, Jon M. Chu’s blockbuster musical only took one Golden Globe home to the Emerald City. Despite receiving four nominations, including Best Actress, Supporting Actress, and Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical, the film took home only one award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. While any win is something to celebrate, the semi-shutout came as a surprise to many, especially considering the excitement around both Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s performances.