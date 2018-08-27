Netflix Has A New Murder House Series To Freak You Out This Halloween

The new season of American Horror Story will bring back some of your favorite characters from its haunted house-set freshman season, but FX isn't the only place to get all of that good murder house content. A modern reimagining of Shirley Jackson's 1959 novel The Haunting of Hill House is heading to Netflix, just in time for Halloween. Can you handle the horror?
According to a press release sent to Refinery29, the upcoming series will follow a group of siblings who were raised in the most haunted home in America. Unfortunately, it's not just the demons of their tragic past that are coming back to haunt this family — literal ghosts are as well. Not so fun for the characters, but definitely fun for anyone seeking scares this spooky season. The series will premiere on Netflix October 12.
Though a full trailer has not dropped for the series yet, Netflix did share a very creepy look at the inside of Hill House. (Anyone else getting Sharp Objects vibes?)
Don't you want to come home? The Haunting of Hill House is only on Netflix October 12. pic.twitter.com/xqeLg7Of0E— The Haunting of Hill House (@haunting) August 27, 2018
It appears, from the initial description, that the Netflix series will depart from the book in a few critical ways. Jackson's novel is about a group of people who come to Hill House to find evidence of the paranormal, which they do — at least, so it seems.
This isn't the first time that Jackson's work has been adapted for the screen. The novel received two film versions, both named The Haunting, in 1963 and 1999. The latter starred Liam Neeson as a doctor who hosts insomniacs at Hill House for a "sleep study," only to really test their psychological response to fear. That film makes it clear that Hill House is, indeed, truly haunted, while the novel leaves at least some of the ghostly events up for interpretation.
Netflix has a slew of scary originals for fans who love the macabre, including new miniseries Ghoul and David Fincher's serial killer series MINDHUNTER. A true haunted house story, however, is something the streaming platform does not yet have in its originals arsenal. The Haunting of Hill House might be exactly the ghost story it needs.
